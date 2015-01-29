Stay in the loop - get my posts by email

A note on the quality of these sources: I tried to find references from major news outlets, with a range of political biases. These articles are less technically aware, but we can expect they’re more rigorous than blogs at checking their sources. For the more technical stuff, sources like The Register are known to be more credible, and Techcrunch is notoriously unreliable at fact-checking. I’ve included some of their articles though, because they’re good at explaining things.
Facebook likes reveal sensitive personal information eff.org
Private traits and attributes are predictable from digital records of human behavior pnas.org
table of top likes
New Facebook Policies Sell Your Face And Whatever It Infers forbes.com
You are what you Facebook Like washingtonpost.com
Criticism of Facebook - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia en.wikipedia.org
Facebook stallman.org
Forcing users onto Messenger huffingtonpost.com
Permissions telegraph.co.uk
WhatsApp hackread
Europe vs Facebook irishtimes.com
slate.com
europe-v-facebook.org
Facebook info sharing created Zoosk.com dating profile for married woman cbc.ca
@facebook.com e-mail plague chokes phone address books arstechnica.com
Facebook Knows Your Friends—Even if They’re Not on Facebook - IEEE Spectrum spectrum.ieee.org
Facebook Now Wants To ‘Spy’ On Android Phone Users! efytimes.com
Facebook adds naggy “ask” button to profile pages arstechnica.com
Facebook users unwittingly revealing intimate secrets, study finds theguardian.com
Facebook’s Generation Y nightmare theguardian.com
Facebook’s New Privacy Rules Clear the Way for Payments Push and Location-Based Ads recode.net
Dutch Regulator Investigates Facebook’s Privacy Policy bits.blogs.nytimes.com
Facebook prunes its privacy policy, lays groundwork for location-based ads - GeekWire geekwire.com
Stalking on Facebook Is Easier Than You Think - IEEE Spectrum spectrum.ieee.org
Millions Will Flow to Privacy Groups Supporting Weak Facebook Settlement | WIRED wired.com
Facebook Is Recycling Your Likes To Promote Stories You’ve Never Seen To All Your Friends forbes.com
Is Facebook damaging your reputation with sneaky political posts? | ZDNet zdnet.com
Even Google won’t be around for ever, let alone Facebook theguardian.com
Facebook reforms user settings dailyemerald.com
Facebook Privacy: A Bewildering Tangle of Options - Graphic - NYTimes.com nytimes.com
Corrupt Personalization blogs.law.harvard.edu
Facebook is not your friend theguardian.com
Facebook violates German law, Hamburg data protection official says | Sci-Tech | DW.DE | 02.08.2011 dw.de
The World from Berlin: ‘Every User Can Decide Alone What Facebook Knows’ - SPIEGEL ONLINE spiegel.de
Q&A: Facebook privacy changes bbc.co.uk
Famous Facebook Flip-Flops pcworld.com
No Death, No Taxes - The New Yorker newyorker.com
Facebook censors political satire after complaint from JobCentre Plus tompride.wordpress.com
TED: The curly fry conundrum: Why social media “likes” say more than you might think tedtranscripts.blogspot.com
With friends like these … Tom Hodgkinson on the politics of the people behind Facebook theguardian.com
Facebook Must Face Lawsuit Over Scanning of Users’ Messages, Judge Says recode.net
How Target Figured Out A Teen Girl Was Pregnant Before Her Father Did forbes.com
War on General Purpose Computers is the difference between utopia and dystopia boingboing.net
Don’t Worry About Selling Your Privacy To Facebook. I Already Sold It For You | Just Well Mixed jasonlefkowitz.net
Facebook’s Hidden “Like” Isn’t Just Good For Mobile Developers, It’s Good For Facebook techcrunch.com
Mastercard to access Facebook data theage.com.au
Three transactions can reveal your identity pcworld.idg.com.au
Look who’s lurking around your Facebook page: Your insurance company! insure.com
NSA Prism program taps in to user data of Apple, Google and others theguardian.com
Everything We Know About What Data Brokers Know About You propublica.org
How to Stalk Someone’s Location on Facebook Messenger Trip Wire
What your online friends reveal about where you are New Scientist
Turn on Tracking Protection in Firefox to Make Pages Load 44% Faster Lifehacker